Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,485 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.68. 115,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,015. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

