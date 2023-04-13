Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 600 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $4.98 on Thursday, reaching $308.25. 98,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,501. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

