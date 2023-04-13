Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.66. 1,091,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,408. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

