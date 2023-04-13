Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 4.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Fiserv worth $62,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.68.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $115.35. 718,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,563. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.