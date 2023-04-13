Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.87 and a 200-day moving average of $203.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

