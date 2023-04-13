Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 442,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

