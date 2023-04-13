Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.07 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159,645 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Masco worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam raised its holdings in Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 366,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

