Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,687 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.20. 802,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The company has a market cap of $172.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

