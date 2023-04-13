Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.32 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $367.52. The company had a trading volume of 939,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,593. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.16. The company has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

