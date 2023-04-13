Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $41.61 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $41,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,664,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,963,230. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $228.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

