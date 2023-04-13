Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.19.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.54. The stock had a trading volume of 154,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,213. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.84. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

