Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,768 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,186,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,584 shares of company stock worth $9,299,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.5 %

Salesforce stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.26. 1,565,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,652,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.26 billion, a PE ratio of 906.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie upped their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

