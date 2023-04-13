BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 24 Hour Volume Hits $453,801.86 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $382.62 million and $453,801.86 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $30,809.92 or 0.99974833 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000118 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,088.27224054 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $460,744.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.