Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Cap of $594.12 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $30,710.61 on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $594.12 billion and approximately $19.93 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.79 or 0.00435654 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00120142 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00029735 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,345,656 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
