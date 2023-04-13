Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $586.35 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $586.35 billion and $17.65 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $30,309.83 on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00431939 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00120068 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00029468 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,345,343 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
