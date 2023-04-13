Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $586.35 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $586.35 billion and $17.65 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $30,309.83 on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00431939 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00120068 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00029468 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,345,343 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

