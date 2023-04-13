Bitcoin Private Price Down 8.3% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $19.86 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00135933 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00053270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036062 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000895 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

