Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $673,938.04

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $185.27 million and approximately $673,938.04 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $11.55 or 0.00037934 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,438.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.43 or 0.00431784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00119543 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00028917 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001017 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002546 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.33043606 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $773,907.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

