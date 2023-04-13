Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Alterity Financial Group LLC

Alterity Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 668,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,605. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $32.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.52%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 173.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

