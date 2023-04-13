Blue Water Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Shares Up 6.8%

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 7,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 14,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Blue Water Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.
About Blue Water Acquisition
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Water Acquisition (BLUWU)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.