BMO Capital Markets Cuts Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $7.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:HPP opened at $6.07 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $855.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $269.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.47%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $101,242,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Articles

