BMO Capital Markets Raises DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $124.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $113.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $113.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after buying an additional 1,111,992 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 459.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after buying an additional 985,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.