Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 2.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Argus raised their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,696.12.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $78.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,625.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,512.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,167.47. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,677.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

