Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,696.12.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $73.91 on Thursday, reaching $2,621.16. 136,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,402. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,677.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,512.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,167.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

