Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Price Target at $82.22

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average is $82.00. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

