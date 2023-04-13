Brokerages Set Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) PT at $14.00

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

RLMD stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $38.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,644,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,383,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,128 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 419,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after purchasing an additional 567,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,443,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

