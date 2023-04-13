Brokerages Set Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) PT at $14.00

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance
RLMD stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $38.68.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.
