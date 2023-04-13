Brokers Set Expectations for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.38%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Further Reading

