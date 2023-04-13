Brokers Set Expectations for STERIS’’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for STERIS’ in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, April 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$251.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$249.77 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

