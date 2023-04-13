BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Trading Down 1.4%

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.30 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.22). 1,626,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,220,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).

BSF Enterprise Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.50 and a beta of 1.73.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire the companies or businesses within marketing and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

