Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,083,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the previous session’s volume of 235,159 shares.The stock last traded at $22.10 and had previously closed at $22.07.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.