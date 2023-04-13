Cable & Wireless Communications (OTCMKTS:CWIXF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Cable & Wireless Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:CWIXF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.10. Cable & Wireless Communications shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2,600 shares changing hands.
Cable & Wireless Communications Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cable & Wireless Communications (CWIXF)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.