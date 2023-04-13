Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.79. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

