Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.26

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.35 ($0.08). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 6.13 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,584,482 shares traded.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.83. The company has a market cap of £21.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.78.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.