Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 296 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $87,967,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.47.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $435.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $492.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.11.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

