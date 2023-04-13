Canal Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,716 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.