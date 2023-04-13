Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 35,673 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 228,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $66.04.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

