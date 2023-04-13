Canal Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $191.59 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $191.59 billion, a PE ratio of 906.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.34.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,584 shares of company stock worth $9,299,212. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

