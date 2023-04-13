Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 509 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $50.14 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

