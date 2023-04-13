CannabisCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $610,445.16 and approximately $6.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,389.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.34 or 0.00310452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00073832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00535230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00432243 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

