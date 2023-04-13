Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 1,900 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,238 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

