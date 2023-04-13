Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys Shares of 1,690 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $176.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

