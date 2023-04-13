Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

CSX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.