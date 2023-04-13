Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 1,400 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Citigroup lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $59.43 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

