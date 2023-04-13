Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Berry Stock Down 0.5 %

Berry stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Berry has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.19.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Berry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Berry by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Berry

In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,463.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.33%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

