Capital One Financial Comments on Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $10.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $65.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

