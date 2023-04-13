CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Trading Up 6.3%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 9,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 2,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.
