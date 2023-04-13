Cardano (ADA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $433.83 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.39 billion and $433.83 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,003.15 or 0.06578497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00062256 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00038913 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,677,745,727 coins and its circulating supply is 34,769,159,332 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

