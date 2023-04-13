CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $44.00 at Bank of America

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 36.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

