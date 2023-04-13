Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.53. 1,053,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,229. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

