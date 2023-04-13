Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln Sells 2,253 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,492. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.30 and its 200-day moving average is $177.58. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Five Below by 73.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

