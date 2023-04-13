CBET Token (CBET) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One CBET Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CBET Token has a market capitalization of $87.77 million and approximately $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CBET Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CBET Token Token Profile

CBET Token launched on July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBET Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.